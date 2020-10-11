10 Afghan soldiers, 3 civilians killed in roadside blast in Afghanistan

At least 10 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers and three civilians were killed in a roadside blast targeting army humvees in Sar-e-Pul province, TOLO news reported.

Citing a security source, it was reported that at least 10 ANA soldiers and three civilians were killed and three others were wounded in the Saturday blast.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks arrives in Pakistan