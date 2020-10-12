Left Menu
Development News Edition

US needs to realise atrocities on Uyghurs by China is nothing less than genocide: East Turkistan govt in exile

Prime Minister Salih Hudayar on behalf of the East Turkistan Government in Exile on Monday said the United States needs to know that "what China is doing in Occupied East Turkistan, so-called Xinjiang, is nothing less than genocide and colonisation as a result of occupation".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:06 IST
US needs to realise atrocities on Uyghurs by China is nothing less than genocide: East Turkistan govt in exile
East Turkistan, also known as Xinjiang, Prime Minister Salih Hudayar.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Salih Hudayar on behalf of the East Turkistan Government in Exile on Monday said the United States needs to know that "what China is doing in Occupied East Turkistan, so-called Xinjiang, is nothing less than genocide and colonisation as a result of occupation". "What China is doing in Occupied East Turkistan (so-called "Xinjiang") is nothing less than genocide and colonisation as a result of the occupation. The State Dept and White House need to recognise the genocide and take stronger actions to stop China and its CCP's crimes against humanity," Hudayar said in a tweet.

This comes in response to a video message released by the US State Department on atrocities committed by China in Xinjiang. On Sunday (local time), the State Department said in a tweet (that came along with the video), "In Xinjiang, the Chinese Communist Party has committed egregious human rights abuses against Uyghurs and members of other minority groups, including coercive population control, forced labor, and repression of cultural and religious expression."

Xinjiang region is home to around 10 million Uyghurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45 per cent of Xinjiang's population, has long accused China's authorities of cultural, religious and economic discrimination. About 7 per cent of the Muslim population in Xinjiang, has been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uyghur Muslims worldwide. However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training. People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language.

Now, as Beijing denies these accounts, it also refuses to allow independent inspections into the regions, at the same time, which further fuels reports related to China's atrocities on the minority Muslims. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways CEO replaced as company fights for survival

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz has been replaced after 4 12 years on the job as the COVID-19 pandemic pummels airlines around the world. International Consolidated Airlines Group, BAs parent company, said Monday that Cruz had been replaced b...

SC adjourns hearing on plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into death of Disha Salian

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a plea seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A bench headed by Chief Justi...

ITC Fiama launches 'MyHappimess,' an initiative to lead conversations on mental well-being on World Mental Health Day, Fiama embarks on this journey with #SayMoreThanOkay

In the conundrum of everyday life, stress, anxiety, anger, happiness, sadness, loves are all emotions and moods that are experienced and dominate the mind state. Every decision or action is often tied to our mental state. But these emotions...

I feel like a kid in a candy store: Arjun Kapoor on resuming work post-COVID-19 recovery

Days after recovering from coronavirus, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday resumed work and said that he feels like a kid in a candy store, after returning to the sets. Terming the film sets as his, happy place, the actor took to Instagram to sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020