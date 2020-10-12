Pakistan PM's top aide Asim Bajwa resigns as SAPM on information

Pakistan Prime Prime Minister Imran Khan's top aide Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday announced his resignation as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting. "I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request," Bajwa said in a tweet.

He will continue to work as chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority. He had submitted his resignation last month shortly after debunking allegations of corruption against him in a rebuttal that was posted on Twitter, Geo News reported.

An investigative report by Pakistani journalist Ahmed Noorani alleged properties and business worth millions of Bajwa and his close family members in Pakistan and abroad. The report claimed that Bajwa's brothers, wife and two sons own a business empire, which has set up 99 companies in four countries including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants worth an estimated USD 39.9 million.

Weeks later, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the country's financial regulatory agency, had deleted the records of five of six companies owned by CPEC Chairman Bajwa's family members, FactFocus reported. (ANI)