Over 700 people detained during protests in Belarus

Minsk [Belarus], September 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Over 700 people were detained during the unauthorized protests held across Belarus on Sunday, with 570 of them placed under arrest until court hearings, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Monday. "On October 11, there were 25 protest rallies in the country. In regional centers the rallies involved from 20 to 100 people. The total number of protest participants across the country amounted to about 11,000.

In total, 713 citizens were detained for violating the legislation on mass events. A total of 570 people were placed in detention until consideration of cases on administrative offenses by the court," the ministry said on Telegram. According to the statement, the number of protesters decreased compared to October 4, but "the aggressiveness of the crowd increased and there were representatives of various radicalized groups."

Numerous clashes between protesters and police officers were registered during the rallies. Mass opposition protests have persisted in Belarus following the disputed August 9 presidential election, in which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term. Hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters died. (ANI/Sputnik)