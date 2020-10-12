Jaishankar, Ecuador counterpart discuss bilateral cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed bilateral cooperation in health, trade, and development partnership with his Ecuador counterpart Luis Gallegos on Monday.

Jaishankar said in a tweet, "Congratulated FM Luis Gallegos of Ecuador on his recent appointment. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation in health, trade and development partnership. Recognised that a positive visa regime would facilitate more exchanges. Reaffirmed our strong multilateral partnership."

Both parties recognized that a positive visa regime would enable more exchanges and reasserted the strong relationship that exists between the two countries. (ANI)