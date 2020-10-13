Left Menu
Major boost for ICG's pollution response efforts as Sachet joins convoy

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 08:10 IST
ICG Sachet (Photo/Twitter: Indian Coast Guard). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday announced "a major boost" to its preventive pollution response efforts with ship Sachet joining to escort the under-tow tanker MT New Diamond. "Major boost to @IndiaCoastGuard preventive pollution response efforts with #ICG ship Sachet joining #ICG convoy for escorting MTNewDiamond under tow," tweeted the Indian Coast Guard.

Last week, Indian Coast Guard vessels Samudra Pavak and Sumdra Praheri with on-board helicopter and ICSG Shaunak with pollution response gear were deployed to escort, the under tow vessel, MT New Diamond to the Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates. The crude tanker, which caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3, while on its way to Pardip in Odisha, is stable and safe 95 kilometers from Sri Lanka coast, the Navy had said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet and two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451 in Goa in May. The ICGS Sachet, the first in the series of five offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) has been designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment. (ANI)

