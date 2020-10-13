1 policeman killed, 4 civilians injured in blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar city
ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-10-2020 13:18 IST
Citing a police official, it was reported that at least one policeman was killed and five others wounded in a blast targeting a police patrol in PD9 of Kandahar city on Tuesday morning.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)