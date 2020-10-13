Left Menu
Japan confirms 496 new COVID-19 cases, Tokyo's new infections at 166

Japan confirmed 496 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 90,264 infections.

Updated: 13-10-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:38 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], October 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Japan confirmed 496 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 90,264 infections. Of the 496 new infections, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 166 in the capital on Tuesday.

The figure topped the 100-mark again after dipping below the benchmark figure on Monday. Tokyo, the hardest hit by the virus among all of Japan's 47 prefectures, has now seen its cumulative tally rise to 27,959 infections.

Meanwhile, Japan's western prefecture of Osaka, the second hardest hit by the pandemic, reported 69 new cases to total 11,249 infections, while Tokyo's neighboring prefecture Kanagawa confirmed 54 new infections, bringing its cumulative total to 5,393 cases. According to the latest figures on Tuesday, the nationwide death toll now stands at a total of 1,651 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

