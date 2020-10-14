Army chief MM Naravane to get honorary rank of General of Nepali Army

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to get the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army in an investiture ceremony during his visit to Kathmandu in the month of November. According to the Nepal Army spokesperson, General Naravane will visit Nepal in November this year.

"General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army will visit Nepal in the month of November this year. The visit was approved by the Government of Nepal on February 3, 2020 but was postponed due to lockdown in both the countries," the Army spokesperson said in a release on Wednesday. "Her Excellency Mrs. Vidya Devi Bhandari will confer the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army to General Naravane in an investiture ceremony during his visit," the release further stated.

Earlier, the visit was scheduled for February 3 but was postponed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown in both the countries. This is set to be the first high-level visit to Nepal from New Delhi after Kathmandu issued a new political map showing Indian territories -- Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, as part of Nepalese territory.