Trump terms COVID-induced lockdowns as 'unconstitutional'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that the lockdowns imposed by various states across the country to curb the coronavirus cases were "unconstitutional".

ANI | Miami | Updated: 16-10-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 08:38 IST
US President Donald Trump at a Town Hall in Miami . Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that the lockdowns imposed by various states across the country to curb the coronavirus cases were "unconstitutional". "The fact is that we are winning all these cases because it's unconstitutional what they are doing and I think they are doing it for political reasons. But you cannot let this go on with the lockdowns," Trump said at the Town Hall here.

Speaking on the issue of wearing masks, he said that "as a President, I cannot be locked in a room and do nothing. As the President, you have to be out there. I am all for it. I say wear the mask, I am fine with it." On asked if he supported herd immunity as a strategy to deal with COVID-19, he said that the cure cannot be worse than the problem adding that the US did the right thing.

"The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. We were expected to lose 2 million people and maybe more than that. We are at 210,000 (deaths) people -- one person is too much. It should have never happened. It happened because of China and you have to get," he said. According to CNN, Trump, on the subject of white supremacy, said that he has denounced it.

"I denounced White supremacy. I denounced White supremacy for years but you always start off with the question, you didn't ask Joe Biden whether or not he denounces Antifa," CNN quoted Trump as saying, adding, "I denounced White supremacy. I denounce Antifa and I denounce these people on the left that are burning down our cities, that are run by Democrats." As per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University, the US -- which is the worst affected country from the virus -- has a total of 7,975,725 COVID-19 cases and the highest death toll in the world with 217,746 deaths.

The US Presidential Elections are scheduled to take place on November 3. (ANI)

