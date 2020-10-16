Vice Chief of Army Staff to visit US from October 17 to 20 to enhance military cooperation

Lt Gen SK Saini, Vice Chief of the Army Staff will be in the United States from October 17 to 20 with the aim to enhance military cooperation between both the armies. According to an official release, Lt Gen Saini will visit the US Army Pacific Command (USARPRAC), the Army component of Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and exchange ideas extensively with the military leadership apart from witnessing training and equipment capabilities of US Army.

During his visit, the Vice Army Chief will also visit INDOPACOM, where aspects of military cooperation and furthering military to military engagement including procurements, training in niche domains, joint exercises and capability building will be discussed. As per the release, this visit will further enhance the operational and strat level collaboration between Indian and US armies, which is emphasised by the fact that India is participating in joint exercises - Yudh Abhyas (February 2021) and Vajra Prahar (March 2021) with the US despite COVID-19 restrictions.

This visit by the army vice chief comes ahead of the two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US on October 26 and 27, during which both sides are likely to carry out a comprehensive review of their strategic cooperation. (ANI)

