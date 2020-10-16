Left Menu
Pak opposition terms mega rally against Imran Khan an attempt to restore sanctity of people's vote

Pakistan's opposition is committed to restoring sanctity of people's vote, said Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman before leaving for the first demonstration by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against the Imran Khan government.

ANI | Gujranwala | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:51 IST
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's opposition is committed to restoring sanctity of people's vote, said Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman before leaving for the first demonstration by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against the Imran Khan government. "The opposition [...] is committed and there should be no impression that any of the parties are waiting for an agreement. All [parties] are committed and are united in restoring [the sanctity] of the people's vote," Dawn quoted Rehman as saying.

Speaking to the media in Lahore before his departure for the agitation, he said: "We don't have personal enmity with anyone. But it should be specified that Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis. It does not belong to Western entities." "Pakistan did not come into power to be ruled by the global establishment," he added.

The recently-formed PDM is holding its first anti-government protest in Gujranwala. The opposition comprising 11 parties including PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz), PPP (Pakistan Peoples Party), and JUI-F (Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl) will be holding the Gujranwala Rally.

The anti-government rally is organised to protest against army atrocities and demand for PM Imran Khan's resignation in the backdrop of corruption, economic slowdown, and poor governance. Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz left for the rally from her residence at Jati Umra in Lahore. Before her departure, Maryam said that she was embarking on this "mission as Nawaz's foot soldier".

"I have dedicated myself to your struggle, your mission for Pakistan and its people. May Allah be with us and may we return triumphant and victorious. Pakistan Zindabad," she said in a tweet addressed to the PML-N supremo who is also expected to address the rally. Pakistan government had challenged the opposition to fill the Jinnah Park since the government had allowed it to hold a public gathering. "Tell us will you resign forthwith if the venue is full," PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rashid asked the minister.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Lala Musa in Gujrat at the residence of Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday evening. It is expected that he will lead PPP workers from there to the venue of the rally. PDM President Maulana Fazl will leave for Gujranwala from Jamia Ashrafia on Ferozepur Road, Lahore. The JUI-F leadership has directed its supporters to reach the rally venue directly. (ANI)

