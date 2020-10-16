Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan opens inquiry into murder of 8 people at violent protests in Kassala - Government

Sudan has launched an investigation into the killing of eight people as a result of recent violent clashes between the security forces and demonstrators following the dismissal of Saleh Ammar, the governor of the eastern province of Kassala, the Information Minister and government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Saleh, has said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:50 IST
Sudan opens inquiry into murder of 8 people at violent protests in Kassala - Government
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Sudan has launched an investigation into the killing of eight people as a result of recent violent clashes between the security forces and demonstrators following the dismissal of Saleh Ammar, the governor of the eastern province of Kassala, the Information Minister and government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Saleh, has said. Ammar, a member of the Beni Amer people, was among the 18 civilian governors appointed by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok back in July, in a move that was seen as crucial for the country's transition to democracy. On Tuesday, Hamdok fired Ammar in light of sporadic protests organized by rival tribes, including al-Hadandawa, against his appointment. Ammar's supporters took to the streets. Eight protesters were killed, including a security serviceman, and another 29 injured.

"The Prosecutor's Office has started an investigation into events in Kassala," Saleh said in a press statement, as quoted by the Sudan Tribune news outlet. Saleh also announced the introduction of a three-day state of emergency, hoping that tensions would calm down.

According to the news outlet, Ammar has accused law enforcement officers of opening fire against his supporters during "the peaceful protests that they organized." Earlier this week, Sudanese media reported that, following Ammar's dismissal, inter-tribal riots also erupted in the two port cities of Suakin and Port Sudan, which are located in the neighboring province of Red Sea. The country's committee of doctors said that participants of the scuffle in Suakin used knives and sticks, which left six people dead and another 20 injured. The exact number of victims in Port Sudan remains unknown. Following the unrest, the authorities imposed a curfew.

Sudan is currently governed by a hybrid transitional government made up of military and civilian officials with the objective of building institutions and procedures for a democratic society. The transition is set to last until 2022, when a new constitution will be adopted and cycles of elections will take place, according to the agreements reached during the formation of the transitional government. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: At least six killed in tribal clashes in Sudanese port city, doctors say

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

COVID disrupts EU summit as pandemic casts new shadow over Europe

The resurgent coronavirus disrupted the EU leaders summit, only their third face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began, with the EUs chief executive and Finlands prime minister dropping out after coming near people who later tested posit...

India, Netherlands collaborate in e-health initiative

India and the Netherlands on Friday discussed a joint thrust in e-health sector with the purpose of providing digital health facilities and security to Indians and helping the Netherlands accelerate the digital transformation of health.&#16...

Nagaland bypolls: 8 candidates file nominations for 2 assembly seats

Altogether eight candidates have filed their nominations for the November 3 by-elections to two assembly seats in Nagaland, a state election official said. Friday was the last date for filing nominations for the by-elections to the Southern...

Biden, Trump blaze U.S. campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020