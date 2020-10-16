Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenian military says ready to observe ceasefire coordinated in Moscow - Defense Ministry

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Friday that its armed forces were ready to observe the humanitarian ceasefire coordinated in Moscow earlier in October and urged the OSCE to persuade Azerbaijan's forces to follow the ceasefire.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:00 IST
Armenian military says ready to observe ceasefire coordinated in Moscow - Defense Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Friday that its armed forces were ready to observe the humanitarian ceasefire coordinated in Moscow earlier in October and urged the OSCE to persuade Azerbaijan's forces to follow the ceasefire. "The MoD of the Republic of #Armenia reaffirms that the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia and #Artsakh Defence Army are ready to observe the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire signed in #Moscow on October 10, as well as to apply the agreed ceasefire monitoring arrangements. In this regard, we urge the int'l community, in particular the @OSCE MG CCs, to address directly in their statements & appeals to the side of the conflict which avoids establishing ceasefire," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the country's armed forces were taking control of new settlements and strategic heights in Nagorno-Karabakh every day. The deadly confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Armenian-dominated region of Karabakh has been ongoing since late September. Last week, following the 10-hour talks in Moscow, the two countries agreed to cease hostilities starting October 10 at noon (08:00 GMT), but exchanges of fire have continued. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata inaugurates several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday inaugurated several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata and urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocol during the festivities. Banerjee has virtually inaugurated over 70 Durga Pujas acr...

Deposition of U.S. Homeland Security whistleblower unlikely before election, lawyer says

A whistleblower and former official at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who alleges he was pressured to stop providing assessments of Russian electoral interference, will likely not be deposed by Congress before the Nov. 3 election...

Kolkata Port Trust to get fresh logo to go with new name

The Kolkata Port Trust, now rechristened as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, will on Saturday unveil a fresh logo which will go with the new name, officials said. The new logo will be unveiled at the closing ceremony of the 150-year celebra...

Video shows missile fired where Turkey cleared way for S-400 test, prompting U.S. warning

A missile was fired into the sky on Friday on Turkeys Black Sea coast where the military was expected to test its Russian-made S-400 defence systems, according to local video obtained by Reuters, drawing a strong warning from the U.S. State...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020