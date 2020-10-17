Afghan military says killed 11 Talibs in Balkh, including commander

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan forces on Saturday said they had killed 11 Taliban terrorists in recent clashes in the northern Balkh province.

The fighting took place on Friday night in Hairatan and Chimtal districts, according to Afghan National Army's Shaheen Corps. Among those killed terrorists is Mullah Shakur, a commander of the elite Red Unit.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the clashes. (ANI/Sputnik)

