Ahead of Karachi anti-govt rally, JUI-F chief meets Zardari in hospital

In a show of strength ahead of a joint opposition rally in Karachi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday met Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari at the private hospital where the latter is undergoing treatment, sources told Geo News. The JUI-F chief, according to sources, enquired about the former president's health and held discussions on the country's political situation and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance.

The PDM, a coalition of 11 opposition parties of Pakistan is putting up in Karachi today, its second power show in three days against the PTI-led government at Bagh e Jinnah. Banners welcoming Pakistani Muslim League- Nawaz's (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz were put up in different parts of the city.

Maryam arrived in Karachi on Sunday afternoon and was welcomed at the airport by a large number of party workers, Dawn reported. Hundreds of people surrounded her SUV and threw rose petals on her car while raising slogans and waving Pakistan flags.

It is her first public appearance in the metropolis. From the airport, she is headed to the Quaid's mausoleum to offer fateha. Maryam is accompanied by former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair. Her party has claimed to have set up camps on 17 spots to welcome her.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he is confident about the success of the show and eventual fall of the Imran Khan-led government. Participants of the PDM 'jalsa' in Bagh e Jinnah will be provided free masks and sanitizers by People's Doctor Forum.

Sindh government representative Murtaza Wahab said that the PDM will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of incompetent rulers. "Days of the government that supports mafias are numbered," he said. Wahab said that PPP workers will arrive at the venue keeping in mind the coronavirus SOPs. "A new era in the country will begin under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto," he said. (ANI)