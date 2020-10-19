Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea reports 76 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 76 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight on Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,275.

ANI | Pyongyang | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:59 IST
South Korea reports 76 more COVID-19 cases
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Pyongyang [South Korea], October 19 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 76 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight on Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,275. The daily caseload stayed below 100 for the fourth straight day, but the double-digit expansion continued owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 11 were Seoul residents and 15 were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Twenty-six were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,533.No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 444. The total fatality rate stood at 1.76 per cent.

A total of 56 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 23,368. The total recovery rate was 92.45 per cent. Since January 3, the country has tested more than 2.47 million people, among whom 2,437,188 tested negative for the virus and 16,763 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Uber introduces rider mask verification selfie feature in India

Uber on Monday said the riders who have been tagged for not wearing mask on a previous trip will have to take a selfie showing them wearing a mask, in order to book their next trip. This new feature ensures that feedback received from drive...

Mumbai Metro resumes operations

Mumbai Metro resumed its operations on Monday, months after they were halted in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19. The Metro, which suspended its services in March, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as th...

Odisha reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,982 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of active cases to 22,304 in Odisha, according to the state Health Department on Monday. A total of 2,70,346 positive cases of coronavirus were ...

Thackeray, Fadnavis visit flood-hit areas in Maha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Monday began their tours of the flood-hit areas of Marathwada and western Maharashtra to take stock of the damage caused after heavy r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020