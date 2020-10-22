Left Menu
Development News Edition

114 dead, 21 missing in central Vietnam's floods, landslides

Floods, landslides, and other natural disasters triggered by downpours have left 114 people dead and 21 others missing in central Vietnam since early October, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Thursday.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 11:59 IST
114 dead, 21 missing in central Vietnam's floods, landslides
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Floods, landslides, and other natural disasters triggered by downpours have left 114 people dead and 21 others missing in central Vietnam since early October, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Thursday. The fatalities, up from 111 reported on Wednesday, were mainly reported in the provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, and Quang Nam, according to the committee's latest report.

As of 7:00 p.m. local time Wednesday, nearly 59,300 households with some 206,800 people in the localities of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Quang Tri had been evacuated. Around 46,800 houses in Ha Tinh and Quang Binh remained inundated, the committee said, adding that more than 691,100 cattle and poultry animals have been killed or swept away.

Further search and rescue, post-disaster recovery, and relocation of people are underway, according to the committee. Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade is providing essential goods to isolated areas while strictly monitoring commercial activities especially the prices of those goods, Vietnam News Agency reported Thursday.

Authorities under the ministry will direct the quick restoration of local markets to meet people's demand for goods in the affected areas, according to the report. High risks of landslides and inundation may continue to threaten several areas in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien Hue said the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I feel blessed to be a part of Durga puja celebration on Mahashashti: PM Modi while inaugurating puja organised by Bengal BJP.

I feel blessed to be a part of Durga puja celebration on Mahashashti PM Modi while inaugurating puja organised by Bengal BJP....

Mine tags made mandatory for vehicles in UP's Meerut to curb illegal mining

In a drive against illegal mining, the district administration has made it mandatory to put mine tags on vehicles registered for transportation of minerals. The mining officer, Subhash Prajapati, informed that it shall be necessary to put a...

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...

Final debate could thrust foreign policy back into campaign

As Joe Biden hopscotched through Iowa and New Hampshire in late 2019, he also name-dropped his way across the globe. Chinas Xi Jinping. German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Vladimir Putin of Russia. Ive met every major world leader for the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020