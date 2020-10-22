Philippines reports 1,664 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,664 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total tally to 363,888.

The department said that 843 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 312,333. The death toll climbed to 6,783 with 38 newly reported deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

The health department said it has tested over 4.21 million people nationwide. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)