Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran sees 5,814 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 infections reported in Iran reached 652,705 on Saturday after an overnight registration of 5,814 new cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:27 IST
Iran sees 5,814 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of COVID-19 infections reported in Iran reached 652,705 on Saturday after an overnight registration of 5,814 new cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education. Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the ministry, said during her daily briefing that 335 more lives were lost in the coronavirus epidemic taking the total death toll to 32,320.

In the past 24 hours, the spokeswoman said, 2,169 new patients have been hospitalized. A total of 450,891 patients have recovered or been released from hospitals so far, with 4,952 still in critical condition in intensive care units, according to Lari.

As of Saturday, 4,689,118 laboratory tests for COVID-19 were carried out in Iran, she noted. The risk of infection is high in 27 out of 31 Iranian provinces, while the other four are on alert over the spread of the disease.

Following the COVID-19 resurgence in Iran over the past weeks, the health authorities have reintroduced strict protective measures and compulsory use of face masks in the capital Tehran and other major cities of the country. Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on February 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On February 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SAD poses four questions to Punjab CM over agricultural bills passed by assembly

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday asked Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh if he had annulled the central agri-marketing laws and when the new bills passed in the assembly would come into being. The party po...

Police officer fired after shooting of Black couple in Illinois

A police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, was fired after he shot and killed an unarmed Black teenager and wounded the young mans 20-year-old Black girlfriend during a traffic stop earlier this week.The unidentified officer was terminated fro...

Venezuelan opposition figure Lopez abandons Caracas refuge to flee abroad

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez abandoned the Spanish ambassadors residence in Caracas on Saturday to flee the country, more than a year after seeking refuge there to escape house arrest, his party said. Lopezs party, Popula...

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.7 million: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, October 25 ANIXinhua The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,696,286, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said on Saturday. The continental disease control and prev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020