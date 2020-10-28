Left Menu
All visas, except tourist, being issued for Bangladesh nationals: India in Bangladesh

Bangladesh nationals wanting to travel to India, except for tourism purposes, will now be able to travel under the air bubble arrangement, said the High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:10 IST
Bangladesh nationals wanting to travel to India, especially for medical purpose, will now be able to travel under the air bubble arrangement. (Photo credit: Twitter/ India in Bangladesh). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh nationals wanting to travel to India, except for tourism purposes, will now be able to travel under the air bubble arrangement, said the High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Wednesday. "#IndiaBangladesh #AirBubble arrangement takes off today, 28 Oct 2020. Big relief for #Bangladesh nationals desiring urgent travel to India, especially for medical purpose. All visas, except Tourist, being issued," India in Bangladesh said in a tweet.

On October 17, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry had announced the resumption of flights to India from October 28. Three Bangladeshi airlines -- Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, and Novo Air -- will initially operate 28 flights a week while five Indian carriers -- Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir -- will run the same number of flights a week, Bangladesh foreign ministry announced.

The air bubble arrangement between the two countries helps airlines to operate international flights with certain restrictions. Since July, India has established such bubbles with several countries, including the US, the UK, France and Germany.

The Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) chief Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said Biman is scheduled to operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka and Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka routes, US-Bangla Airlines on Dhaka-Chennai, and Novo Air on Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route. According to the CAAB, five Indian airlines will operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka, Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka, Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka, and Dhaka-Mumbai-Dhaka routes.

On October 9, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh announced the resumption of online visa application services for Bangladesh citizens. For now, visas will be provided in nine categories including medical, business, employment, journalists, diplomatic personnel, officials, UN officials, and UN diplomats. (ANI)

