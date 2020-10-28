Left Menu
Abduction of Kashmiri youth by Pakistani secret agencies in PoK foiled by residents

Residents in Rawalakot city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) grabbed Pakistani secret agents who were trying to abduct a Kashmiri youth, identified as Nauman, on Wednesday.

ANI | Rawalakot | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:51 IST
Residents in Rawalakot city of PoK grabbed Pakistani secret agents who were trying to abduct a Kashmiri youth. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Residents in Rawalakot city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) grabbed Pakistani secret agents who were trying to abduct a Kashmiri youth, identified as Nauman, on Wednesday. In a video posted by United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), a large number of people were seen smashing a vehicle in which the abductors were traveling. Windows of the car were broken and kidnappers were beaten and handed over to police by the locals.

The abductors identified themselves as members of the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA), but the residents claimed that they were carrying fake identity cards. The residents chanted slogans that the army and ISI are behind kidnappings and illegal abductions of common people.

Later, in a statement, the UKPNP strongly condemned an attempt of the kidnapping of a youth by the secret agencies of Pakistan. "The vigilant and brave people on spot have unfoiled their illegal activity and slapped those rogue elements who have been involved in many such activities with complete impunity for years. The time has come to teach them a befitting lesson every day," said a statement by UKPNP.

It added, "We demand the international community to immediately formulate a fact-finding mission so that they could know about the state of human rights in both the peripheries under illegal Pakistani occupation since 1947". (ANI)

