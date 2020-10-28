Left Menu
Iraq reports 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, 463,951 in total

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of nationwide infections to 463,951.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of nationwide infections to 463,951. The ministry also reported 46 new deaths and 2,929 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 10,770 and the total recoveries to 391,010.

A total of 2,814,495 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 19,721 done during the day, according to the statement. Meanwhile, Iraqi President Barham Salih said that the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic, which calls for "global cooperation" to confront the disease and its consequences on the health and economic levels.

"The world desperately needs awareness and adherence to health and safety recommendations. We call for cooperation and concerted efforts when crises and tribulations intensify," Salih told the Iraqi people in a televised speech. Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic. From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.

