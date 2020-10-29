Death toll from knife attack in Nice stands at 2
The death toll from a knife attack in the city of Nice stands at two, the French Police said on Thursday.ANI | Nice | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:56 IST
The death toll from a knife attack in the city of Nice stands at two, the French Police said on Thursday. "There was a knife attack, two people were killed. The suspected attacker was detained," the police wrote on Twitter as quoted by Sputnik.
According to Sputnik, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi wrote on Twitter that the police quickly detained the attacker. He also qualified the incident as a possible terrorist attack. (ANI)
