Left Menu
Development News Edition

World condemns terrorist attack in France

Scores of countries and heads of states have come out in support of France after a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others on Thursday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 30-10-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 02:50 IST
World condemns terrorist attack in France
A police officer stands near Notre Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France October 29, 2020. (Photo Credit: REUTERS). Image Credit: ANI

Scores of countries and heads of states have come out in support of France after a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others on Thursday. The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt at the southeastern French city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist act that took place in Nice which resulted in a number of victims, Khaleej times reported. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement expressing its strong condemnation of these criminal acts. The ministry stressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence that aim to destabilise security and stability and are inconsistent with religious and humanitarian values and principles.

Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif also strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in southern France and called it a "terrorist attack." Zarif said in a tweet, "We strongly condemn today's terrorist attack in #Nice. This escalating vicious cycle -- hate speech, provocations and violence -- must be replaced by reason and sanity." Apart from Iran and UAE, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also deplored the attack, calling "all civilized peoples must stand in full solidarity with France."

"Israel unites in shock and condemnation of the atrocious attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice. All civilized peoples must stand in full solidarity with France against the scourge of terrorism. There can be no justification or equivocation," Netanyahu tweeted. Before Netanyahu, President Donald Trump had shown support to France, saying said that the United States is standing with its oldest ally in this fight.

"Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest ally in this fight. These radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!" Trump tweeted. Saudi Arabia too condemned the attack that occurred near the Notre Dame church in Nice.

"We strongly condemn and denounce the terrorist attack that occurred near the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, which resulted in the death and injury of several people," Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia tweeted. "We reiterate the Kingdom's utter rejection of such extremist acts that are inconsistent with all religions, human beliefs and common sense. We affirm the importance of rejecting practices that generate hatred, violence and extremism," MOFA Saudi Arabia added.

This killings in France come days after Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager on the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons depicting the Prophet during a lesson. Paty was posthumously granted France's highest award, the Legion d'Honneur, and commemorated in the national ceremony at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-From abortion rights to 'magic mushrooms,' U.S. voters will decide

Voters in 32 U.S. states and the District of Columbia will have the opportunity on Tuesday to approve or reject a wide range of ballot questions, ranging from proposals on elections, abortion rights and taxes to even one on legalizing magic...

Walmart removes guns, ammunition on display at US stores

Walmart says it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at its US stores, citing civil unrest in some areas. The nations largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.We have se...

Tech giants report higher profits - some more than others

Five technology giants are reporting earnings Thursday, providing the latest indication of whether they are rebounding from an economic slowdown earlier this year. The results come a day after the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter testif...

Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday powered back to sales growth, beating analysts estimates for the third quarter as businesses initially hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic resumed advertising with the internets biggest supplier of ads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020