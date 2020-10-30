Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sindh govt to approach courts to review forced conversion, marriage of Christian teenage girl: PPP

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that the Sindh government will approach relevant courts to seek a review in the case of Arzoo, a teenage Christian girl who was allegedly abducted from her residence in Karachi, and was later forcefully converted and married off to a Muslim man.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:54 IST
Sindh govt to approach courts to review forced conversion, marriage of Christian teenage girl: PPP
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that the Sindh government will approach relevant courts to seek a review in the case of Arzoo, a teenage Christian girl who was allegedly abducted from her residence in Karachi, and was later forcefully converted and married off to a Muslim man. "GOS (Government of Sindh) will approach the courts to review the #ArzooRaja underage marriage case, clear up any misunderstanding the honourable court may have, and do everything in their power to provide justice," said Zardari in a tweet, reported Dawn.

He further added that the PPP-led provincial government had passed the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act in 2013, and that the party will 'continue to fight for it to be implemented'. Bilawal's statement comes a day after a sessions court in Karachi granted post-arrest bail to three suspects detained for allegedly abducting Arzoo, according to Dawn.

The police had claimed to have booked her purported husband Syed Ali Azhar and detained his two brothers -- Syed Shariq Ali and Syed Mohsin Ali -- along with his friend Danish over their alleged involvement in Arzoo's abduction on October 13. All the three detained men were said to be police officials.

On Thursday, the three detained suspects moved applications before additional district and sessions judge (South) Faiza Khalil seeking grant of post-arrest bail to them. Hidayat Ali Leghari, the defence counsel of the suspects, had said that the girl had later purportedly recorded her statement before the Sindh High Court, in which she stated that she had embraced Islam out of her free choice and had solemnised a free-will marriage with Azhar Ali without any fear or pressure.

After hearing arguments from the state prosecutor and the defence counsel, the judge granted post-arrest bail to Shariq Ali, Mohsin Ali and Danish, who is said to be posted at the Frere police station, against a surety of Rs 50,000 each. Earlier this month, Arzoo's family members earlier this month told Dawn that her purported husband Azhar lived in a house opposite to their's along with his family and he is at least 45-year-old.

"The rascal who abducted her has prepared fake papers to show that she is 18 years old," her mother said. The alleged abduction of the teenager had sparked protests from human rights groups against her purported forced conversion and underage marriage with a Muslim man.

Abduction, sexual assault, forced marriage, and forced conversion has also continued to negatively affect Pakistan's Christian community. The ongoing mistreatment of Christians and other religious minorities in Pakistan is an issue of immense importance that nevertheless still receives scant attention from the UN or international human rights organisations.

Christians and other religious minorities in Pakistan have been treated as second-class citizens, their constitution legally bars religious minorities from high government offices. The country's Christian community continues to suffer discrimination, intolerance and instances of outright persecution.

In 2020, Pakistan has ranked fifth on the Open Doors USA World Watch List of the top 50 countries where Christians are persecuted for their faith. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Europeans urge wider curbs as COVID sweeps continent, batters U.S.

EU officials warned Europe to be ready for wider COVID restrictions as infections surged across the continent, France and Germany prepared curbs almost as strict as their spring lockdowns and cases soared across the United States. Europe an...

Moscow plans vaccinations as Russia's COVID-19 cases hit record amid doctor shortage

Authorities in Moscow were preparing for mass vaccinations against COVID-19 and Russias daily tally of infections rose past 18,000 to a record high amid a shortage of doctors across the country, the Kremlin said on Friday.Moscow residents w...

With 4 days to go, Trump and Biden in final quest for votes

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will barnstorm across battleground states in the American Midwest where the coronavirus pandemic has exploded again, as they head into the final weekend before Election Day on Tuesd...

Congolese businessman who faced graft charges in Angola dies in diving accident -relatives

Sindika Dokolo, the Congolese businessman and art collector husband of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, has died in a diving accident in Dubai, a colleague and his family said on Friday.Dokolo and dos Santos, the daughter of Jose Edua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020