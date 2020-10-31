Indian ambassador to China bids farewell to longest serving staff member at Embassy

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri bade farewell to the longest-serving staff member at the Embassy in Beijing, said the Indian embassy in China on Saturday. "Ambassador Vikram Misri and Mrs. Dolly Misri bade a fond farewell this morning to Yue Changjing, the longest-serving Chinese staff member of the Indian Embassy in Beijing," tweeted the official handle of the Embassy of India in Beijing.

The Indian embassy wrote further that Yue drove for the Indian Embassy and was the chauffeur for six Indian Ambassadors that also included the incumbent External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "Yue drove for the Embassy since 1992 and was the chauffeur for six Indian Ambassadors including N Menon Rao, S Jaishankar, Ashok Kantha, Vijay Gokhale, G Bambawale and Vikram Misri," the Indian embassy wrote in a subsequent tweet.

It wrote further, adding, "The farewell was an emotional one with many on the verge of tears. Thank you Yue for your long years of dedicated service. Wish you and your family the very best!" (ANI)