Moscow will help Yerevan if conflict shifts into Armenia proper - Foreign Ministry

Moscow [Russia], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will offer assistance to Armenia if the conflict with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region shifts into Armenia itself, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Armenian prime minister asked Russia to start discussing possible help in terms of ensuring Armenia's security.

"As per our [1997 mutual defense] treaty, Russia will offer help to Yerevan if clashes shift directly to Armenian territory," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also reiterated Russia's call for a stable ceasefire in Karabakh on the terms agreed on by the two sides during a foreign ministers' meeting in Moscow on October 10.

Later in the day, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that all details would be discussed additionally. "In this case, we are talking about the committed position of the Russian side that has been expressed in connection with Armenia's request. Everything related to specific frameworks will be discussed additionally," Zakharova told Russia's Rossiya 24 channel, answering a question about what possible action could be taken in case of an armed confrontation.

Armenia is currently engaged in an armed struggle with Azerbaijan over the status of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. Moscow has been a consistent proponent of both sides settling their differences at the negotiating table. (ANI/Sputnik)