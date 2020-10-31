Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow will help Yerevan if conflict shifts into Armenia proper - Foreign Ministry

Russia will offer assistance to Armenia if the conflict with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region shifts into Armenia itself, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:20 IST
Moscow will help Yerevan if conflict shifts into Armenia proper - Foreign Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will offer assistance to Armenia if the conflict with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region shifts into Armenia itself, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Armenian prime minister asked Russia to start discussing possible help in terms of ensuring Armenia's security.

"As per our [1997 mutual defense] treaty, Russia will offer help to Yerevan if clashes shift directly to Armenian territory," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also reiterated Russia's call for a stable ceasefire in Karabakh on the terms agreed on by the two sides during a foreign ministers' meeting in Moscow on October 10.

Later in the day, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that all details would be discussed additionally. "In this case, we are talking about the committed position of the Russian side that has been expressed in connection with Armenia's request. Everything related to specific frameworks will be discussed additionally," Zakharova told Russia's Rossiya 24 channel, answering a question about what possible action could be taken in case of an armed confrontation.

Armenia is currently engaged in an armed struggle with Azerbaijan over the status of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. Moscow has been a consistent proponent of both sides settling their differences at the negotiating table. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamal Nath moves SC against EC taking away 'star campaigner' status in MP bypolls

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Election Commission to revoke the Congress leaders star campaigner status for violations of the model code during campaign for the bypol...

France church attack: Assailant's family demands answers

A third suspect is in French custody Saturday in connection with an Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a Nice church, as the family of the suspected Tunisian assailant demanded to see video footage of what happened. ...

U'khand CM launches 'Devbhog Sweets'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday launched Devbhog Sweets, made of foodgrain grown in the state, to give a push to the slogan of vocal for local. Made of mandua, chailai, jhangora, kuttu flour, gahat, soyabin and ...

Congress stages protest in Jammu against new land laws for J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress staged a protest here on Saturday against the new land laws notified for the Union Territory and said the central government should not test the patience of peace-loving citizens by snatching their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020