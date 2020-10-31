Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third suspect held over knife attack in France's Nice

French Police has arrested a third suspect believed to be connected to a man who killed three people with a knife at a church in the southern French city of Nice, media said Saturday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:50 IST
Third suspect held over knife attack in France's Nice
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): French Police has arrested a third suspect believed to be connected to a man who killed three people with a knife at a church in the southern French city of Nice, media said Saturday. LCI news channel cited a judicial source as saying that the 33-year-old was the cousin of a man arrested earlier. The third suspect was detained at the home of the latter on Friday evening.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said a man wielding a knife attacked people who visited the Notre-Dame basilica on Thursday. The attacker carried the documents of a 21-year-old Tunisian who came to France through Italy earlier in October. He repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) during the attack. An anti-terror probe is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

President, VP, PM, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday, which is observed as the National Un...

Joe Biden is corrupt career politician, betrayed Americans for last 47 years: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betray the Americans for the last 47 years. Trump is known to make unsubstantiated...

'Thak Thak' gang member held from central Delhi

A member of a Thak-Thak gang was arrested from central Delhis Kotwali area, police said on Saturday. The accused Mohammad Asif 31, a resident of Meerut, was involved in nine cases of theft, they said. On Thursday, police saw two men suspici...

Won't be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that he would not be surprised if the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav became chief minister after the Bihar Assembly polls. Speaking at an event organised by the Pune Union of Working Jou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020