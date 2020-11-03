Left Menu
PPP's manifesto not framed on whims of others, says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday stated that his party had formulated its own manifesto which was not framed on the whims or directions of others.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:24 IST
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday stated that his party had formulated its own manifesto which was not framed on the whims or directions of others. Addressing a corner meeting in connection with Gilgit-Baltistan elections, Zardari alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a liar who was playing the politics of corruption, which had increased in his two-year rule, reported The News.

Zardari said that while Khan had promised to eliminate corruption within 90 days, he was now saying that he had no button to switch it off. "We will not allow this puppet prime minister to snatch the rights of the people. At the same time, we will not let him hide his corruption and loot," The News quoted Zardari.

Asking why Khan had suddenly thought it necessary to visit Gilgit-Baltistan during the election time and why he did not visit the area in the last two years, the PPP chairman claimed that the Prime Minister had a fright when he saw thousands of people from Khaplu to Ghizar in the PPP corner meetings. "He does not know that the people of Gilgit Baltistan are people of honour and loyalty and are with the party of martyrs," he said.

Despite the ongoing protests against the Pakistan government over its decision to change the status of Gilgit-Baltistan, Prime Minister Khan on Sunday had announced the granting of provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, Geo News reported. "One of the reasons for me coming to Gilgit-Baltistan is to announce that we have decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the provisional provincial status," Khan had said while speaking during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Along with moving ahead with its plan to make Gilgit-Baltistan its province, Pakistan is also planning to hold elections to the so-called Gilgit Baltistan legislative assembly on November 15. (ANI)

