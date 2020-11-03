Hong Kong police arrest reporter over show on last year Yuen Long attack

Hong Kong Police on Tuesday arrested a reporter with the city public broadcaster over a programme about a mob attack at Yuen Long train station, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. A police source said the journalist in question was RTHK contributor Choy Yuk-ling, who helped produce a Hong Kong Connection television show on the July 21 incident last year.

He was arrested for the episode, which the SCMP described as the most controversial and divisive episodes in last year's anti-government protests. Hong Kong police in recent days have launched a crackdown against anti-establishment activists and leaders.

Choy was arrested on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Ordinance by using information improperly to run car ownership searches, the police source said. She was arrested during a raid on her home by officers from the New Territories North regional crime unit. Police took her away from her Kwai Chung home at about 3.30 pm (local times).

Widely seen as a turning point in last year's social turmoil, the Yuen Long incident involved a group of white-clad men indiscriminately attacking passengers and protesters returning from a massive rally. The slow police response to the attack prompted a public outcry, with officers accused of colluding with the assailants - an allegation the force has repeatedly denied.

The arrest comes days after, the Hong Kong police detained eight opposition activists, including five lawmakers, over a chaotic meeting in May that had descended into shouting and scuffles. The eight opposition leaders -- Ted Hui, Wu Chi-wai, Helena Wong Pik-wan and Andrew Wan Siu-kin; Labour Party chairman Kwok Wing-kin; lawmaker Fernando Cheung Chiu-hung; and former lawmakers Eddie Chu Hoi-dick and Raymond Chan Chi-chuen.

The arrests come as tensions grows in Hong Kong over China's national security law. The national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. It came into effect from July 1.