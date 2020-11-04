Blast kills 6, wounds 14 in Afghanistan's Kunduz province

Kunduz [Afghanistan], November 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Six civilians were killed and 14 others injured in a blast that rocked Khanabad district in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz on Wednesday, local official Qudratullah Safi said. Without providing more details, the official said an investigation had been initiated into the tragic incident.

In the meantime, a local told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that soldiers evacuated a small base in Khanabad district at 1:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday and the Taliban terrorists in the area asked the villagers to go to the abandoned military base and take whatever available there. People were busy in collecting usable items inside the base when the blast happened at 7:00 a.m. local time, the local added. (ANI/Xinhua)