Mexico reports 5,225 more COVID-19 cases

Mexico city [Mexico], November 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico reported 5,225 COVID-19 cases with 635 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The country has so far reported a total of 943,630 cases with 93,228 deaths, said the ministry.

Due to the pandemic, Mexico, the second largest economy in Latin America after Brazil, is facing a record economic decline of 9 per cent for 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund. (ANI/Xinhua)