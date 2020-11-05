Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's fake PM does not realise how people are struggling due to inflation: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the "fake prime minister" [Imran Khan] does not realise "how people are struggling due to inflation", The News International reported.

ANI | Gilgit-Baltistan | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:59 IST
Pakistan's fake PM does not realise how people are struggling due to inflation: Maryam Nawaz
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the "fake prime minister" [Imran Khan] does not realise "how people are struggling due to inflation", The News International reported. "The fake prime minister [Imran Khan] announced to make GB a province. You may be a fake premier but you are still a premier. You don't realise how people are struggling due to inflation," Nawaz said at a public rally in Skardu.

She said that Khan had earlier promised 10 million jobs to the youth of Skardu but the promise remains unfulfilled. She said, "You promised 'tabdeeli' [change] in nine days. Your promises are fake."

At the rally, the PML-N leader urged the people in Gilgit-Baltistan not to vote for leaders who change their loyalties, The News International reported. She said, "Promise me you will not vote for those who change their loyalties. Those who backstab their party do not deserve your votes."

"Today, politicking has changed. And it should change...Those who remain loyal to their party and aren't sell-outs, deserve votes," she further said. "I have heard that out of our 16 candidates, eight or nine have changed loyalties. Remember this when you go out to vote that those who cannot endure pressure, will never stand for the public's rights," she added.

Meanwhile, the people across Gilgit-Baltistan are up in arms against Islamabad's decision of integrating the illegally occupied region with the rest of Pakistan. In the run-up to the assembly elections in this so-called autonomous region, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan recently announced that the region will become a provisional province of Pakistan--a declaration that has drawn massive condemnation.

Activists wonder as to how an occupying state which has no locus standi over the region can take a call of subsuming it with the rest of Pakistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran foreign minister, in ally Venezuela, says US no longer "controls world"

Iran believes the U.S. government no longer can control whats happening in the world or show other countries how to protect citizens rights, the Iranian foreign minister said on Thursday during a visit to ally Venezuela. Speaking two days a...

Those held over Vienna attack are part of Islamist scene, Austria says

All 15 people arrested in connection with a deadly rampage in Vienna on Monday are part of the radical Islamist scene and just under half have criminal convictions, some for terrorism offences, Interior Ministry officials said on Thursday.A...

Italy's five-year bond yield turns negative in U.S. election aftermath

Italys five-year bond yield turned negative on Thursday for the first time, as the prospect of gridlock resulting from the U.S. election supported riskier financial assets. Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the U.S. presidential...

U.S. will order twice daily sweeps for states still receiving ballots

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Thursday he will sign an order requiring twice daily sweeps at U.S. Postal facilities serving states with extended ballot receipt deadline.Some states, including Nevada and North Carolina, are countin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020