NERC seeks N2 billion from 2021's Budget

The Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) James Momoth said that the Commission would require N2 billion in the new budget, according to the reports by Today Ng. Momoth said that NERC requires the amount in the budget for partitioning and furnishing its headquarters in Abuja.

Momoth brought it to the notice of the House of Representatives Committee on Power to defend the 2021's budget proposal. He further added that the partition and furnishing of the eight-floor headquarters became necessary after it was contracted. The Commission proposed fundings for it in the 2020 and 2021 budgets, which couldn't be used to the fullest due to COVID-19. Momoth told the committee that more funding would be required for the refurbishment.

In response to the proposal, the Committee demanded a quotation of the expected expenses. It said they would need a total contract sum to complete the partition and furnishing of the office. They, however, expressed concern about the inefficiency in presenting the sum amount for the refurbishment. The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Magaji Aliyu, said that the Committee might delete the request from 2021's proposal. He said, "if you do not have the contract sum, we will delete it from the budget. You have only one line item and you came unprepared."

Aliyu suggested NERC to propose the total contract sum in front of the Committee.