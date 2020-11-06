Left Menu
Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers discuss energy, fight against coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, discussed issues of energy and the fight against coronavirus over the phone, the Russian government said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 11:25 IST
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin file photo. Image Credit: ANI

"On November 5, 2020, a phone conversation took place between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. The heads of government discussed topical issues of trade and economic cooperation, including energy, industry, and transport infrastructure," the statement says.

Mishustin and Golovchenko also touched upon the topic of countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection, it says.

