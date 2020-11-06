Left Menu
Macron condemns recent terrorist attack on Kabul University in Afghanistan

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday decried an attack on the Kabul University carried out by the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, also known as IS) in the Afghan capital earlier this week.

06-11-2020
French President Emmanuel Macron file photo. Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday decried an attack on the Kabul University carried out by the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, also known as IS) in the Afghan capital earlier this week. On Monday, a group of gunmen stormed the university premises and opened fire at students, killing at least 22 people and wounding several dozen others, according to the Afghan government. Three attackers were eliminated by the security forces.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack claimed by ISIS on Kabul University and, after that of an education center. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Education is a universal good for humanity that we must all protect together," Macron tweeted. Earlier in October, another IS-claimed terrorist attack occurred in an educational centre in the west of Kabul. The suicide bombing left over 20 people dead and dozens of injured.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

