4th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation focused on shared interest in visa liberation: Jaishankar

India, Philippines discussed the shared interest in visa liberation during the fourth Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, said S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:19 IST
4th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation focused on shared interest in visa liberation: Jaishankar
S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, interacting with Philippines' delegates during 4th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation. (Photo credit: Twitter/S Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

India, Philippines discussed the shared interest in visa liberation during the fourth Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, said S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, on Thursday. "Co-chaired the 4th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation with Secretary

@teddyboylocsin. Appreciate his personal warmth and sentiments for India," said Jaishankar in a tweet. In another tweet, he said that the meeting was focused on taking forward the cooperation in trade and investment, defence, education, information and communications technology and space.

"Our productive meeting focused on taking forward cooperation in trade and investment, defence, education, ICT and space. Also discussed our shared interest in visa liberation," the EAM further said. "Underlined our convergence on Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific, he added. (ANI)

