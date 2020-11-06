Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines logs 2,092 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,092 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 391,809.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:49 IST
Philippines logs 2,092 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [The Philippines], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,092 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 391,809. The DOH said 462 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 349,974. The death toll climbed to 7,461 after 52 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is decreasing, primarily due to the people's compliance with the minimum health standards, such as wearing face-covering and physical distancing, and the improving "treatment success rate" in hospitals. "Our communication with people is very effective. They are complying with minimum health standards. The compliance rate is improving," he said in a televised meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and other Cabinet members late Monday night.

"We have data that show that the wearing of a mask is good in the Philippines. The people are compliant with the rules or government advisories," he said. Duque said the intervention efforts of the government, especially tracking down and isolating COVID-19 patients at the community level, have succeeded.

"That is why we can see that our cases are going down, and our interventions are also successful. Even if there is evidence that our cases are going down, this is not a reason to be complacent," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document. It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that official...

Kolte-Patil posts Rs 22 cr loss in Sep quarter

Pune-based realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.87 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to lower incomeIts net loss stood at Rs 13.97 crore in the year-ago periodT...

US STOCKS-Futures slip after strong Wall St rally as Biden edges closer to White House

U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday as investors locked in some gains after a more than 7 rally on Wall Street this week, while Democrat Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia for the ...

Gadkari asks automakers to reduce EV cost, forgo profit initially to capture market

Asserting that India has full potential to emerge as a global hub for electric vehicles by 2025, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked automobile manufacturers to reduce cost and forego profit initially to capture market and fuel gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020