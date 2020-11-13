Left Menu
Development News Edition

Human rights group condemns abduction of Farah Shaheen, a Christian minor girl in Pakistan

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned the abduction of another minor Christian girl by a middle-aged Muslim man in Faisalabad city of Punjab province in Pakistan.

ANI | Faisalabad | Updated: 13-11-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:42 IST
Human rights group condemns abduction of Farah Shaheen, a Christian minor girl in Pakistan
Farah Shaheen. Image Credit: ANI

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned the abduction of another minor Christian girl by a middle-aged Muslim man in Faisalabad city of Punjab province in Pakistan. Farah Shaheen, a 12-year-old girl, was allegedly abducted by 45-year-old Khizar Ahmad Ali, who forcibly converted her to Islam and married her.

The incident took place on June 25 in Ahmedabad, Faisalabad but a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at local police station on September 19, 2020, purposely delayed by the police, said HRFP release. Afzaal Masih (Vishal), brother of Farah Shaheen stated to HRFP as mentioned in the FIR also that Muhammad Zahid, an owner of tent service business on ground floor of Asif Masih's residence came with Khizar Ahmad Ali and kidnapped her.

On her crying, Farah's brother Afzaal and her uncle Kashif rushed there but the kidnappers dragged her to the vehicle and fled. "HRFP fact findings team visited the house of the victim, met with the family and ensured the lawful and other possible support throughout the case until the culprits were brought to justice and Farah Shaheen returned back to home. Asif Masih shared that they are under threats from culprits to step back but they are committed to follow-up," said a statement by HRFP.

Naveed Walter, president of HRPF said that the abductions of minor Christian and Hindu girls became a daily routine now. "The registered cases only come to public but the mostly cases do not become registered by police assuming the issues of willingness as Asif Masih faced abusive and derogatory remarks by police in a process of registering FIR and similar happens with parents of other such cases," he said. Naveed Walter said that the most recent series of same form's incidents with minor minority girls is a question mark to the government and to the concerned institutions that if they are failed really to protect the innocent minor girls.

"Even after starting the legal proceedings in several cases why do the courts not accept minor minority girl's ages registered in National Database and Registration Authority's B-Forms? Why did the courts enquire further evidence through medical examinations for measuring their ages even after verifying from government data? The same have been experienced in many cases including the most recent case of Arzoo Raja," he added. Naveed Walter said that the Sindh province having Child Marriage Restraint Act but Punjab does not have it yet which is required to start lobbying and advocacy efforts for introducing the same act in Punjab and other provinces also.

He said the Act then needs efforts to be implemented as like Sindh even have an Act but in Arzoo Raja case and in many other cases the courts are not considering nor the government has implemented successfully until the date.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: BJP suspends Lakhiram Joshi for 'breach of discipline' until further notice

The Bhartiya Janata Party BJP on Friday suspended its member Lakhiram Joshi, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, for breach of discipline until further notice, as per ...

BSF sub-inspector killed as Pakistani Army initiates ceasefire violation

In the ongoing ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army at Baramulla district near LoC, BSF sub-inspector Rakesh Dobhal succumbed to his head injury on Friday.A tweet by BSF said, In the ceasefire violation started by Pakistan, BSF office...

Humanitarian group: 20 migrants drown off coast of Libya

A wooden boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized off the coast of Libya and 20 of them drowned, an international humanitarian group said. The statement from Doctors Without Borders late Thursday came just hours after it was reveale...

Policy on Scientific Social Responsibility would create new interfaces between science, society

Secretary, Department of Science and Technology DST, Professor Ashutosh Sharma, highlighted that a policy on Scientific Social Responsibility SSR would be in place in the next few months to create new interfaces between science and society,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020