Left Menu
Development News Edition

US remains top choice for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad: Open Doors Report

Almost two lakh students from India chose the United States as their destination to pursue higher education in the 2019-20 academic year, according to the Open Doors Report released on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:20 IST
US remains top choice for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad: Open Doors Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Almost two lakh students from India chose the United States as their destination to pursue higher education in the 2019-20 academic year, according to the Open Doors Report released on Monday. Indian students comprised nearly 20 per cent of the over one million students from around the world and the United States has seen a steady increase in the number of undergraduate students from India.

Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, David Kennedy, said: "Over the last 10 years, the number of Indians studying in the United States has roughly doubled, and we know why: the United States is the gold standard for higher education, providing practical application and experience that gives our graduates an advantage in the global economy." To assist Indian students, the US Department of State offers advising services to prospective students through seven EducationUSA advising centers throughout India - in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

Early next year, a second EducationUSA Center is opening in Hyderabad hosted by Y-Axis Foundation. All centers are staffed by EducationUSA advisors who offer accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about opportunities to study in the United States, helping Indian students find the best program and the right fit from among the 4,500 accredited higher-education institutions in the United States. Students seeking additional facts about studying in the United States can download the EducationUSA India app, available for free on iOS and Android devices. At the click of a button, the app provides the latest information about the college application process and is a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the United States.

The Institute of International Education (IIE) publishes the Open Doors report. In fact, IIE has conducted an annual statistical survey on international students in the United States since its founding in 1919 and in partnership with the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs since 1972. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FinMin invites bids from actuarial firms for valuing LIC ahead of IPO

The finance ministry on Monday invited bids from actuarial firms for arriving at the embedded value of Life Insurance Corporation LIC ahead of its stake sale. The government plans to sell minority stake in the insurance behemoth and list...

Nitish Kumar: Masterful craftsman of realpolitick who believes politics is the art of possible

Politics is the art of the possible, German statesman Otto Von Bismarck once famously said. And who understands it better than Nitish Kumar, the modern-day craftsman of realpolitick, who has survived many a headwind to secure a fourth strai...

India's stand at RCEP reflects PM Modi's strong leadership, country's rising stature

With India choosing to opt out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP, that was signed on Sunday by 15 Asia-Pacific nations, including China, government sources have stated that Indias stand was a strong reflection of Prime...

Soccer-East Asian clubs close in on return of COVID-hit ACL

Withdrawals, weakened squads and worries over the ongoing pandemic have overshadowed the build-up to the return of the Asian Champions League, but on Wednesday east Asias leading clubs will finally resume their quest for the continental cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020