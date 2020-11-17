Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 100 natural disasters occurred worldwide amid pandemic since March - IFRC

Over 100 natural disasters affecting more than 50 million people occurred in the first half a year alone since the coronavirus pandemic was officially announced in March, stated the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in its annual World Disasters report on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:12 IST
Over 100 natural disasters occurred worldwide amid pandemic since March - IFRC
IFRC logo (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Over 100 natural disasters affecting more than 50 million people occurred in the first half a year alone since the coronavirus pandemic was officially announced in March, stated the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in its annual World Disasters report on Tuesday. "Many people are being directly affected by the pandemic and climate-driven disasters all at once, and the world's poorest and most at risk people are being hit first and hardest. Over 100 disasters took place between March 2020 (when the pandemic was announced) and six months later when this report was finalized, and over 50 million people were affected," the IFRC said.

This includes some 250,000 people who were affected by as many as 10 different disasters during this period, according to the World Disasters 2020 report. The IFRC observed that the frequency of disasters had increased over the past 10 years, and the share of climate- and weather-related disasters among them had increased as well.

"In the past ten years, 83 per cent of all disasters triggered by natural hazards were caused by extreme weather- and climate-related events, such as floods, storms and heatwaves," it was stated in the report. The IFRC pointed to the fact that climate change did not stop during the pandemic and that the effect of both combined had put the heaviest burden on the poorest countries and most vulnerable societies. The organization has called for redistributing the global COVID-19 recovery funds in a manner considering the needs of such vulnerable communities.

"Climate adaptation work can't take a back seat while the world is preoccupied with the pandemic: the two crises have to be tackled together," IFRC's Secretary General Jagan Chapagain said, as quoted in a press release on the IFRC website. Chapagain urged for what is described as "smart funding" in the press release, with a focus on early warning and preemptive action to anticipatory action to reduce risks and prevent disasters before they happen. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

CM, Pawar pay tributes to Bal Thackeray on death anniversary

The Shiv Senas rank and file, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray, paid tributes to Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his eighth death anniversary on Tuesday. NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party is an alli...

India's First Kids Fintech App - 'Birdfin' that Enables Financial and Life Skills Learning

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Financial learning can be boring, and at times, complicated for youngsters. Whether it is teaching the value of hard work, earning, or investing, it is still imperative that these habits are inculcated i...

Kerala police's mass cleanliness drive gets underway in Sabarimala

The latest edition of the Punyam Poonkavanam, the mass cleanliness drive implemented by the Kerala police in Sabarimala during the annual pilgrimage season, has got underway as the Lord Ayyappa temple opened for the two-months-long Mandala-...

Digital divide between ‘have devices’ and ‘have not’ deepens – and so does student despair

One smartphone, three siblings equals zero online classes. The stark equation by Mohit Ahirwar, the son of a labourer, explains not just his own learning predicament but that of millions of students on the other side of the digital divide. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020