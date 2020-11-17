Indonesia reports 3,807 new COVID-19 cases, 97 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia recorded 3,807 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing its total tally to 474,455 with 15,393 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The death toll included 97 newly reported, according to the ministry. Meanwhile, 3,193 more patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 398,636.

The coronavirus epidemic has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Jakarta recorded 1,037 new cases, Central Java 652, West Java 648, Riau 268, and East Java 206.

No new cases were detected in the two provinces of Banten and Gorontalo. (ANI/Xinhua)