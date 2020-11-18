Communities of colour four times more likely to be hospitalised for COVID-19, says Kamala Harris
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit communities of colour particularly hard, with Black Americans, Latinos and Native Americans four times as likely to be hospitalised for the virus. In a Twitter post, Harris asserted that she and President-elect Joe Biden are prepared to tackle the challenge posed by COVID-19.
"This pandemic has hit communities of color particularly hard. Black Americans, Latinos, and Native Americans are 4x as likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 as others. @JoeBiden and I are committed to confronting these disparities head-on," tweeted Harris. The US is the worst-coronavirus impacted country in the world with reporting over one lakh daily coronavirus cases, while recent reports have shown that the country has recorded roughly a million new COVID-19 cases.
According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, the US currently has 11,344,154 total cases of COVID-19, along with 248,581 deaths. (ANI)
