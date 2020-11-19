'US only now chose its first woman VP, while India elected woman PM 50 years ago'
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister and her grandmother the late Indira Gandhi and said while the US has for the first time elected a woman Kamala Harris as Vice President, India had chosen Indira Gandhi to be Prime Minister 50 years ago.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:55 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister and her grandmother the late Indira Gandhi and said while the US has for the first time elected a woman Kamala Harris as Vice President, India had chosen Indira Gandhi to be Prime Minister 50 years ago.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi: "Kamala Harris became US' first woman Vice-President. On the anniversary of Indira Gandhi, it should be realised that India had chosen a women Prime Minister 50 years ago. Indira Gandhi's courage and strength will always be an inspiration for women worldwide."
Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi
- Gandhi
- Kamala Nehru
- Kamala Harris
- Indira Gandhi
- Priyanka Gandhi
ALSO READ
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi, during poll rally at Bihar's Madhepura, showers praise on LJD chief Sharad Yadav, says he got to learn a lot from the veteran politician.
'Modi Voting Machine' or 'Modi ji's media', not scared of them: Rahul Gandhi tells Bihar poll rally
PM Modi, who forced people to walk thousands of kilometres to reach home, has no place in his heart for labourers: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar.
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, Nitish over job, migrant crisis; praises Sharad Yadav
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi, during poll rally at Bihar's Madhepura, showers praise on LJD chief Sharad Yadav, says he got to learn a lot from the veteran politician.