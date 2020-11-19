'Committed to each other to hold further talks soon', MEA on India China talks

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the India-China dialogue held on November 8 was a "candid and in-depth discussion" and both sides have committed to hold further talks soon. Speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing, Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, said that India and China have committed to hold further talks soon and "resolve the issues".

"The last India-China dialogue on November 8 was a candid and in-depth discussion between the two sides. We have committed to each other to hold further talks soon and resolve the issues," he said. After the November 8 dialogue, the Defence sources had informed ANI, "The two sides are likely to disengage from some of the friction points in next few days and they have been discussing the modalities for doing so in a phased manner."

"However, the Indian side is moving ahead cautiously on this matter as they want the discussions and agreements to be implemented on the ground," they continued. As per the sources, the discussions between the two sides include pulling back tanks and armoured vehicles from their present positions, and some development in this regard is likely to take place in the next few days.

"After the eighth round of talks, the two sides have to discuss some more issues to fine-tune the present proposals before acting on them," they added. Meanwhile, replying to a question on China's claims of having used microwave strike weapons to get Indian troops to vacate some hilltops, Srivastava said, "These reports are not true. They are completely baseless." (ANI)

