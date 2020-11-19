Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Committed to each other to hold further talks soon', MEA on India China talks

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the India-China dialogue held on November 8 was a "candid and in-depth discussion" and both sides have committed to hold further talks soon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:31 IST
'Committed to each other to hold further talks soon', MEA on India China talks
Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the India-China dialogue held on November 8 was a "candid and in-depth discussion" and both sides have committed to hold further talks soon. Speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing, Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, said that India and China have committed to hold further talks soon and "resolve the issues".

"The last India-China dialogue on November 8 was a candid and in-depth discussion between the two sides. We have committed to each other to hold further talks soon and resolve the issues," he said. After the November 8 dialogue, the Defence sources had informed ANI, "The two sides are likely to disengage from some of the friction points in next few days and they have been discussing the modalities for doing so in a phased manner."

"However, the Indian side is moving ahead cautiously on this matter as they want the discussions and agreements to be implemented on the ground," they continued. As per the sources, the discussions between the two sides include pulling back tanks and armoured vehicles from their present positions, and some development in this regard is likely to take place in the next few days.

"After the eighth round of talks, the two sides have to discuss some more issues to fine-tune the present proposals before acting on them," they added. Meanwhile, replying to a question on China's claims of having used microwave strike weapons to get Indian troops to vacate some hilltops, Srivastava said, "These reports are not true. They are completely baseless." (ANI)

Also Read: Trump wins Indiana as polls begin to close - Edison Research

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

MoEF appoves Breach Candy Hospital extension

Union Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF on Thursday gave approval for the proposed extension of the existing Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The extension of the hospital will take place in the ecologically sensitive Coastal Regulat...

EU leaders to discuss Polish, Hungarian veto of recovery plan, no solution seen yet

European Union leaders will discuss the Polish and Hungarian veto of the EUs 1.8 trillion euro financial plan to recover from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, but officials do not expect a solution this week. The v...

New internet rules to give Pakistan blanket powers of censorship

Pakistan is all set to roll out new internet rules that critics say will give the government-wide powers of censorship after rejecting requests from social media companies for consultation.Muslim-majority Pakistan already has media regulati...

U.S. blacklists two companies over exportation of forced labor from North Korea

The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on two new companies it accused of being involved in exporting forced labor from North Korea and warned countries to send home any remaining North Korean workers. The U.S. Treasury Department ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020