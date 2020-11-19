Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Bhutan to virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:58 IST
India, Bhutan to virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20
Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20. Speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing, Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, said that the implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enables Indian visitors to Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan.

"Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20. The two PMs had launched phase-1 of the project during PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019," he said. "The implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enable Indian visitors to Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan. The phase-2 will allow Bhutanese cardholders to access RuPay network in India," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financing agreement

The International Monetary Fund IMF said on Monday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a 5.2 billion financing agreement. Upon the approval of the executive board, a 1.6 billion tranche will be disbur...

Main rival to Canada PM Trudeau says he would be tougher on China, may boycott some goods

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus main rival in an election that could come as early as next year on Thursday said he would toughen the countrys stance on China, including potentially boycotting some goods produced there.The arrest of...

U.N. Libya envoy urges U.N. to blacklist anyone who obstructs peace talks

The acting United Nations Libya envoy pressed the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to blacklist anyone who obstructs peace efforts after the warring parties agreed a ceasefire and Libyan participants in political talks set a date for elect...

France's Veran: We will win the COVID fight

France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.Veran said the mental health of the French was deteriorating during the second lockdown. Jerome Sal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020