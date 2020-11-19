India, Bhutan to virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:58 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20. Speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing, Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, said that the implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enables Indian visitors to Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan.
"Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20. The two PMs had launched phase-1 of the project during PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019," he said. "The implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enable Indian visitors to Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan. The phase-2 will allow Bhutanese cardholders to access RuPay network in India," he added. (ANI)
