Denmark looks at partnership opportunities in Indian smart cities, urban sustainability projects

Leading the session on Smart Cities and Urban Sustainability on Friday, Jette Bjerrum, Consul General, Head of Trade and Innovation Centre Denmark, spoke on how Denmark can be an ideal partner for India in Urban Sustainability and Smart Cities.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:33 IST
Jette Bjerrum, Consul General, Head of Trade and Innovation Centre Denmark, speaking during the session on Smart Cities and Urban Sustainability in Bengaluru Tech Summit on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Leading the session on Smart Cities and Urban Sustainability in Bengaluru Tech Summit on Friday, Jette Bjerrum, Consul General, Head of Trade and Innovation Centre Denmark, spoke on how Denmark can be an ideal partner for India in Urban Sustainability and Smart Cities. Over the years, India and Denmark have been cooperating in trade and investments, research in science and technology, energy, climate and environment, culture, education, student exchanges and attracting skilled manpower and IT experts to Denmark for short periods. As part of the Global Innovation Alliance, Denmark presented a session on Smart Cities and Urban Sustainability.

Bjerrum said that Denmark can be a role model for the world for incorporating the human element in technology. "Cooperation between India and Denmark will provide opportunities to both countries to learn from the experience of each other, especially in terms of best practices followed in the country. She said that the two countries are looking to collaborate to bring out future-ready solutions in the identified areas," she said.

Charulata Somal, MD of KUIDFC said that the Government of Karnataka is keen on collaboration with Denmark and the proposal is at the final stage. GOK is looking to collaborate on design-led development in sectors like healthcare, education, and urban infrastructure. "In the area of urban development Karnataka is looking at road maintenance, stormwater drain, citizen service and waste management," said Somal.

She also gave an overview on urban development in the country. Charulata Somal also said that the Government of Karnataka is looking at setting up a Center of Excellence in urban governance in Bengaluru. Lene Hylling Axelsson, Corporate Vice President, Novo Nordisk said that currently there are 77 million diabetic patients in India and in the next few years it is expected to double. Digitising healthcare is becoming especially important as it can help in reach out to people and help sensitising people on the negative effects of diabetics.

She said that Novo Nordisk is working with various organizations in India towards awareness on diabetics, especially in children. She said that Digital Health Mission is a great initiative by the government of India to take healthcare to nook and corner of the country. She also believes through collaboration and digital infrastructure we will be in a better position to tackle a pandemic like COVID-19 in the future. Ravi Sunderraja, Managing Director at Zacco India R&D, Peyush Agarwal, Managing Director. Designit and Akhilesh Mishra, Senior Director, LM Wind Power shared their experience of running Danish companies in Bengaluru. Allan Kjaer Andersen, Director, Chaman Bhartiya School, Bengaluru spoke about schools in the digital age and how an open school concept can help in nurturing better citizens. (ANI)

