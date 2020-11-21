Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 76,000 in Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 76,414, with 1,532 new cases in Myanmar on Friday, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry. 19 more deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,695, the release said.

Meanwhile, 56,601 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals as of Friday. Myanmar reported its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 23 this year and a total of 986,267 samples have been tested for the disease so far.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi urged the public on Friday not to go out for the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, but the government is making arrangements to broadcast entertainment programs on television channels for the celebrations as mass gatherings are banned across the country as part of containment measures against COVID-19.(ANI/Xinhua)

