Gautam Adani ushers in Gujarati New Year at Adani Foundation volunteer's Mundra home

As the Gujarati community world over on Monday celebrated "Bestu Varash" or the start of the New Year on Monday, chairman of the diversified conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani chose to celebrate this day with the local community and the family of an Adani Foundation volunteer from the village of Mundra. The usual customs entail visiting family and friends, indulging in savoury snacks and sweets and lighting fireworks.

Gautam Adani and his wife Dr Priti Adani visited the home of Deval Gadhvi, a long time volunteer of the Adani Foundation in Sekhadiya village of Mundra in Gujarat. "Every home has its own taste made of warmth & affection. Our visit to Deval ben Gadhvi's home in Sekhadiya village of Mundra, an Adani Foundation volunteer for many years took us back to her source of compassion for the community. Our New Year couldn't have been more touching," Gautam Adani tweeted.

The Foundation is the CSR arm of the Adani Group, spearheaded by Dr. Priti Adani as chairperson since 1996. Today it has a presence in 18 states of India, touching 3.4 million lives annually through initiatives in core areas of education, sustainable livelihood development, health care and community infrastructure. The story of Deval ben is an inspiring tale of how rural women in India can successfully chart their own path and take charge of their journey. A resident of the Sekhadiya Village in Mundra, Deval Ben has empowered more than 200 women across the region to earn a livelihood through Adani Foundation's CSR activities. Deval ben said she was thrilled to host the Adani family.

She said, "It is a great privilege for me to have Gautam Bhai Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, come all the way from Ahmedabad to visit my family and me. It still feels dream-like. Not only Gautam Bhai Adani, but his wife Pritiben Adani, their younger son Jitbhai and Head of Mundra's Adani Port Rakshitbhai graced my household. Just like family members, they sat down with us to enjoy a Kutchi-Gujarati home-cooked meal, with utmost warmth and humility." (ANI)